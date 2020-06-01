Police log

SUNDAY

-3:21 a.m.: criminal damage. Police responded to a report at 1271 Driftwood Trail that a window and three vehicle tires on a black 2007 GMC truck were damaged. The damage is set at a total of $400.

-3:05 a.m.: warrant. Ian Anderson, 22, 808 S. Main Ave., was arrested on a Miami County warrant.

-12:42 a.m.: failure to comply. Police are investigating an incident which began with a reported fight on McDonald’s property on Michigan Street, resulting in a female suspect leading police on a pursuit which ended with her vehicle crashing into the woods at Fourth Avenue and Campbell Road.

SATURDAY

-5:43 p.m.: criminal damaging. A gas pump was reported broken at the Marathon gas station on Fair Road. The damage is set at $200.

-9:10 p.m.: theft. The theft of Babelash mascara, valued at $60, was reported stolen from a mailbox from an apartment at 2365 Collins Drive.

-3:42 p.m.: theft — without consent. Police received a report of the theft of jewelry, valued at $300, in the 200 block of Grove Street.

-2:49 p.m.: dogs running at large. Tonya A. Brown, 441 Jefferson St., was issued a summons to appear in court on a dogs running at large violation.

-12:35 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police received a report a mailbox was damaged at 2304 Collins Drive. The damage was set at $50.

FRIDAY

-1:19 p.m.: identity theft. Police received an identity theft report in the 900 block of Buckeye Avenue.

-9:39 p.m.: burglary. Diomedes S. Cavazos, 37, at large, was arrested with a burglary — trespass in permanent or temporary habitation charge after a burglary in progress was reported at 402 N. Miami Ave.

-9:27 p.m.: unruly juvenile offense. A 17-year-old female was charged with being unruly.

-4:32 p.m.: violate protection order. Michael G. Watkins II, 38, 4431 S. Knoop Johnston Road, was arrested on violate protection order or consent charges.

-3:06 p.m.: theft. A hammer, valued at $30, was reported stolen from a Big Hammer Contracting on Oak Avenue.

-12:15 p.m.: possession of drugs/criminal tools. Police are investigating a drug incident.

-11:56 a.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report of an unauthorized credit card purchase at Sidney Food Mart on Michigan Street.

THURSDAY

-9:45 p.m.: criminal damaging. A window was reported damaged at 219 E. Water St. The damage is set at $200.

-5:35 p.m.: endangering children. Jeremiah Nathaniel Cordero, 18, of Dayton, was arrested with endangering children charges.

-11:28 a.m.: criminal damaging. Police received a report of a vehicle was damaged at 210 E. Dallas St.

May 25

-4:02 a.m.: burglary. A front window and the window on a front door were reported damaged at 223 Maple St.

Crashes

Douglas Barlow, 72, 3131 S. Kuther Road, was cited with an obeying traffic control devices violation after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 1:12 p.m.

Barlow was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when he told police he wasn’t sure if he had a green or red light because he was distracted by a small child across the street and struck the right front of the southbound vehicle on West Avenue that was driven by Charles Stockton, 62, 1309 Sixth Ave.

• Rhonda K. Cavender, 48, 124 Piper St., was cited with an obeying traffic control devices violation after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 12:15 p.m.

Cavender was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when drove through the red light at the intersection at Fourth Avenue and struck the rear passenger side of the southbound vehicle on Fourth Avenue that was driven by Leona L. Winewmiller, 40, 1276 Turner St.

• Brian A. Korte, 34, 2642 Spearhead Court, was cited for assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 4:36 p.m.

Korte was traveling westbound on state Route 29 when he was unable to stop in time and struck the read of the vehicle in front of him that was driven by Paige N. Pellman, 33, 503 Monroe St.

• Jackson K. Petitt, 17, of Sidney, was cited with operating without reasonable control after a single-vehicle crash on Thursday at 1:36 p.m.

Pettit was traveling northbound on Kuther Road when he drove partially off the road to the right and came back onto the road, then traveled across the road to the left, went off the road, hit a fence at NK Parts Industries on South Kuther Road, and then continued through the property for several more yards. The crash caused damage to the vehicle and the property.

• Kailehigh D. Freisthler, 21, of New Knoxville, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 1:46 p.m.

Freisthler was traveling westbound on East Hoewisher Road and when attempting to make a left turn onto East Parkwood Street she struck the stopped vehicle at the stop sign on East Parkwood Street that was driven by Madilee A. Thompson, 21, 1272 E. Howeisher Road.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-6:11 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.

-12:43 a.m. to 1:16 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

SUNDAY

-9:04 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.

-7:08 a.m. to 8:01 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

–12:59 a.m. : crash. Firefighters responded to an automobile crash.

SATURDAY

-8:40 a.m. to 8:26 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

FRIDAY

-10:11 a.m.: explosion. Crews responded to an explosion at Ross Aluminum.

-4:13 a.m. to 12:22 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

-3:33 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.

THURSDAY

-10:20 to 10:24 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two fire calls.

-3:21 a.m. to 10:21 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

