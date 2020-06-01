Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-1:19 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist another unit at Speedway on Michigan Street in Clinton Township.

-1:14 a.m.: fight. Deputies responded to a report of a fight at 553 N. Vandemark Road in Clinton Township.

-12:58 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist Sidney Police with a pursuit that ended in a crash at Campbell Road at Fourth Avenue in Clinton Township.

-12:40 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist Sidney Police in the 700 block of West North Street in Clinton Township.

SATURDAY

-11:06 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a harassment report at 7100 State Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-10:20 p.m.: fireworks. Deputies responded to a report fireworks were being shot off at Johnathan Drive at South Kuther Road.

-10:18 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies received a report cars were driving past the “Road Closed” sign and pulled into the caller’s driveway at 15257 Botkins Road.

-8:26 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies responded to a report of trash and broke-down vehicles in the 10900 block of Little Turtle Way in Washington Township.

-6:56 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies received a report people on four-wheelers were trespassing on the railroad property at Stoker Road.

–4:15 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched on the report of $100 to the 300 block of South Pike Street in Franklin Township.

FRIDAY

-7:42 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report a vehicle hit a cable box in the 3000 block of Cisco Road on Cisco Road in Cynthian Township.

-4:46 p.m.: scam. Deputies responded to a scam report at 13511 Miami Shelby Road in Orange Township.

-4:37 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies received a report a jeep trespassed at 3003 Cisco Road in Clinton Township.

-1:06 p.m.: harassment. Deputies responded to a harassment report at 8800 South Street in Van Buren Township.

-9:17 a.m.: theft. Deputies took a report of the theft of $2,100 from a scam in the 2600 block of West Mason Road in Franklin Township.

THURSDAY

-7:53 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a threats or harassment report at 3556 State Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

Village log

SATURDAY

-6:32 p.m.: drunk. Fort Loramie Police and deputies were dispatched to Lake Loramie State Park on state Route 362 in McLean Township on the report several people were drinking in the park.

-2:45 a.m.: loud music. Botkins Police were dispatched to Ask Amy Staging on West State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a party or loud music.

–12:03 a.m.: prowlers. Fort Loramie Police received a report someone pulled into the driveway at 11003 Brandewie Road in McLean Township and attempted to get into the vehicle parked there.

FRIDAY

-9:37 p.m.: drunk. Botkins Police and deputies were dispatched to the Budget Host Inn on East State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a drunk.

-4:16 p.m.: threats or harassment. Anna Police responded to a harassment report the Anna Post Office on North Second Street.

-9:21 a.m.: K9 training. Jackson Center Police conducted K9 training.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-9:28 a.m.: fire. Botkins Fire responded to Boomerang Rubber on Dinsmore Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a small dumpster fire.

SATURDAY

-9:35 p.m.: fire. Deputies responded to 10811 Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township on the report of a large fire.

-7:14 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Fire responded to mile marker 97 on Interstate 75 north on the report of a single-vehicle crash.

FRIDAY

-10:06 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 8300 block of Lochard Road in Salem Township.

-7:13 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 8300 block of Lochard Road in Salem Township.

-1:50 p.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire responded to Elm Street at North Main Street on the report of two-vehicle crash.

-1o:24 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive in Clinton Township.

-9:28 a.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire and Police responded to 110 Tower Drive in McLean Township for a fire alarm.

THURSDAY

-10:31 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police responded to the 200 block of South Pike Street in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

