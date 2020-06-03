Police log
WEDNESDAY
-12:08 a.m.: warrant. Jeffery Allen Shepherd, 49, at large, was arrested on a Miami County warrant.
-12:15 a.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to remove a trespasser at Speedway on Michigan Street.
TUESDAY
-11:56 p.m.: criminal damaging. A window and window frame were reported damaged after being shot with a BB gun at 511 Hall Ave. The damage is set at $500.
-10:54 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported, which resulted in a purse, valued at $50, being stolen in the 200 block of Charles Avenue.
-3:53 p.m.: contempt. Nickolas E. Todd, 25, of Kenton, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
MONDAY
-1:58 p.m.: criminal damaging. Three windows were reported damaged at 901 East Ave. The damage is set at $200.
SUNDAY
-2:46 p.m.: criminal damaging. Spectrum cable wires, valued at $20, was reported damaged at 824 Spruce Ave.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-7:41 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.
TUESDAY
-6:32 p.m.: fuel spill. Crews responded to a fuel spill.
-10:30 p.m. fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.
-7:24 a.m. to 10:44 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls; one call was for mutual aid.
MONDAY
-6:11 p.m. fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.
-12:43 a.m. to 8:11 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 13 calls.
SUNDAY
-9:04 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to fire call.
-7:08 a.m. to 8:01 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.
-12:59 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.