Police log

WEDNESDAY

-12:08 a.m.: warrant. Jeffery Allen Shepherd, 49, at large, was arrested on a Miami County warrant.

-12:15 a.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to remove a trespasser at Speedway on Michigan Street.

TUESDAY

-11:56 p.m.: criminal damaging. A window and window frame were reported damaged after being shot with a BB gun at 511 Hall Ave. The damage is set at $500.

-10:54 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported, which resulted in a purse, valued at $50, being stolen in the 200 block of Charles Avenue.

-3:53 p.m.: contempt. Nickolas E. Todd, 25, of Kenton, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

MONDAY

-1:58 p.m.: criminal damaging. Three windows were reported damaged at 901 East Ave. The damage is set at $200.

SUNDAY

-2:46 p.m.: criminal damaging. Spectrum cable wires, valued at $20, was reported damaged at 824 Spruce Ave.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-7:41 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

TUESDAY

-6:32 p.m.: fuel spill. Crews responded to a fuel spill.

-10:30 p.m. fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.

-7:24 a.m. to 10:44 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls; one call was for mutual aid.

MONDAY

-6:11 p.m. fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.

-12:43 a.m. to 8:11 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 13 calls.

SUNDAY

-9:04 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to fire call.

-7:08 a.m. to 8:01 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

-12:59 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

