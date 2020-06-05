Police log

FRIDAY

-4:41 a.m.: felonious assault. Tyler L. Sanchez, 25, 604 Chestnut Ave., was arrested on felonious assault charges.

THURSDAY

-8:35 p.m.: criminal damaging. A screen was reported damaged at the vacant property at 1617 Catalapa Place. The damage is set at $30.

-8:18 p.m.: violate protection order. Police investigated an alleged protection order violation.

-5:45 p.m.: assault. Police investigated an alleged assault.

-5:32 p.m.: warrant. Danny Gates, 44, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:41 p.m.: criminal trespass. Michael K. Sundaresun, 40, 405 Arrowhead Drive, Apt. E., was arrested on trespassing charges.

-12:16 p.m.: counterfeiting. Police responded to a report a fake $100 bill was received at Tim Horton’s on Michigan Street

Crashes

Kim A. Klopfleisch, 73, of Botkins, was cited with driving within continuous lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 3:59 p.m.

Klopfleisch was traveling eastbound in the left lane in the 2200 block of state Route 47 when she changed lanes into the right lane and struck the eastbound vehicle that was driven by Karen Eilerman, 54, of Bradford.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 2:48 p.m.

James R. Mentges, 69, 1733 Fair Oaks Drive, was traveling northbound on Fair Oaks Avenue when his driver’s side mirror and a southbound vehicle’s driver’s side mirror hit each other causing damage.

The other vehicle was driven by Zachary T. Shroyer, 26, 317 1/2 Wilson Ave.

• Jack Leroy Smith, 63, 2805 Wapakoneta Ave., Lot 22, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 11:06 a.m.

Smith was stopped in the right lane at a stop sign in the turn lane on North Street at the intersection at North Ohio Avenue when he backed up and hit the stopped vehicle behind him that was driven by Melinda K. Hughes, 54, 210 S. Wagner Ave.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-7:37 to 8:23 a.m: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

THURSDAY

-3:39 p.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to a report of a gas leak.

–4:52 a.m. to 10:06 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

