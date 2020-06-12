Police log

THURSDAY

-7:38 p.m.: theft. The theft of a grill was reported in the 800 block of St. Mary’s Road.

-6:20 p.m.: theft. The theft of $4,731 from a home in the 300 block of Oak Avenue was reported to police.

-6:11 p.m.: theft. Police received a report of the theft of mail in the 600 block of Michigan Street.

-12:55 p.m.: criminal damaging. Tomato and lettuce plants were reported damaged at 322 S. Walnut Ave.

-6:28 a.m.: warrant. Zachary Harris, 23, and Ethan Lewis, 19, both of 1111 Morris Ave., were both arrested on Miami County warrants.

-midnight: theft — without consent. William Jay Kalisz, 37, at large, was arrested on theft charges.

WEDNESDAY

-2:04 p.m.: warrant. A 17-year-old male was arrested on a warrant.

-5:26 a.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of a straight razor, valued at $13, was reported at Love’s Travel Stop on Fair Road. A warrant was issued.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

–2:02 to 3:15 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-8:16 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

THURSDAY

–8:23 a.m. to 10:19 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

