Sheriff’s log
FRIDAY
-2:55 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to state Route 47 at Wones Road on the report of a crash.
-7:47 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of state Route 47 in Cynthian Township on the report of a crash.
THURSDAY
-8:17 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to 14449 Runor Drive in Orange Township on the report nails were dumped into the driveway.
-6:42 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to 208 W. Main St. on the report the garage on the property was vandalized with a Sharpie marker.
-3:13 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to Nichol’s Garage on Montra Road in Salem Township on the report of a theft.
-8:46 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a past theft report at 8035 Houston Road in Washington Township.
-2:10 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to remove an individual at Knight’s Auto Service on South Kuther Road in Clinton Township.
WEDNESDAY
-10:01 p.m.: fight. Deputies responded to the report of a fight in the 4200 block of Stoker Road in Loramie Township.
-4:46 to 7:38 p.m.: lines down. Dispatched recieved 15 reports of trees or power lines down.
Village log
THURSDAY
-4:22 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police was dispatched to the Inn Between on County Road 25A on the report of a crash.
WEDNESDAY
-11:47 p.m.: burglary in progress. Botkins Police and deputies investigated a report someone was inside the residence of 18035 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Van Buren Township.
Fire, rescue
FRIDAY
-2:31 p.m.: crash with injuries. Lockington Fire, Houston Rescue and deputies responded to the report of a motorcycle crash at 3260 Millcreek Road in Washington Township.
-1:26 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 100 block of Grandview Drive in McLean Township.
-10:40 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 9400 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township.
THURSDAY
-9:17 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 2500 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township.
-12:58 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad and deputies responded to the 700 block of Versailles Road in Loramie Township.
-9:07 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 10500 block of Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township.
-2 a.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire responded to a report power lines were arching in the 200 block of Montery Drive.
-1:02 a.m.: fire. Deputies and Sidney Fire responded to the report of smoke in a room in the STAR House on Gearhart Road.
WEDNESDAY
-10:19 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 12400 block of Schimitmeyer Baker Road in McLean Township.
-8:31 p.m.: fire. Anna Rescue and Anna, Botkins, Jackson Center and Van Buren Township Fire Departments responded to the report of a small fire in a machine at Plastipak on state Route 65 in Jackson Township.
-5:38 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue, Fire and Police and deputies responded to a medical call at Eilerman Road at Lee Road in McLean Township.
-4:41 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue, Fire and Police and deputies responded to the Lake Loramie State Park Campgrounds on state Route 362 in McLean Township.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.