Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-2:55 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to state Route 47 at Wones Road on the report of a crash.

-7:47 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of state Route 47 in Cynthian Township on the report of a crash.

THURSDAY

-8:17 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to 14449 Runor Drive in Orange Township on the report nails were dumped into the driveway.

-6:42 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to 208 W. Main St. on the report the garage on the property was vandalized with a Sharpie marker.

-3:13 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to Nichol’s Garage on Montra Road in Salem Township on the report of a theft.

-8:46 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a past theft report at 8035 Houston Road in Washington Township.

-2:10 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to remove an individual at Knight’s Auto Service on South Kuther Road in Clinton Township.

WEDNESDAY

-10:01 p.m.: fight. Deputies responded to the report of a fight in the 4200 block of Stoker Road in Loramie Township.

-4:46 to 7:38 p.m.: lines down. Dispatched recieved 15 reports of trees or power lines down.

Village log

THURSDAY

-4:22 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police was dispatched to the Inn Between on County Road 25A on the report of a crash.

WEDNESDAY

-11:47 p.m.: burglary in progress. Botkins Police and deputies investigated a report someone was inside the residence of 18035 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Van Buren Township.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:31 p.m.: crash with injuries. Lockington Fire, Houston Rescue and deputies responded to the report of a motorcycle crash at 3260 Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

-1:26 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 100 block of Grandview Drive in McLean Township.

-10:40 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 9400 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township.

THURSDAY

-9:17 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 2500 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township.

-12:58 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad and deputies responded to the 700 block of Versailles Road in Loramie Township.

-9:07 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 10500 block of Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-2 a.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire responded to a report power lines were arching in the 200 block of Montery Drive.

-1:02 a.m.: fire. Deputies and Sidney Fire responded to the report of smoke in a room in the STAR House on Gearhart Road.

WEDNESDAY

-10:19 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 12400 block of Schimitmeyer Baker Road in McLean Township.

-8:31 p.m.: fire. Anna Rescue and Anna, Botkins, Jackson Center and Van Buren Township Fire Departments responded to the report of a small fire in a machine at Plastipak on state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-5:38 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue, Fire and Police and deputies responded to a medical call at Eilerman Road at Lee Road in McLean Township.

-4:41 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue, Fire and Police and deputies responded to the Lake Loramie State Park Campgrounds on state Route 362 in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.