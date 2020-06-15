Police log

SUNDAY

-2:28 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police received a report four lawn mowers, valued at $300, and a pool were damaged at 1154 Evergreen Drive.

-1:52 p.m.: burglary. A past burglary was reported at an apartment at 500 N. Vandemark Road, in which nine pairs of tennis shoes and three pieces of jewelry were stolen.

-12:11 p.m.: criminal damaging. A driver’s side quarter panel on a 1997 Honda was reported damaged at 1984 Fair Oaks Drive.

-4:20 a.m.: assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault.

-1:55 .m.: carrying concealed weapons. Dre’Vante Raewonn Malik Wilson, 21, of Lima, was arrested on a carrying concealed weapon-handgun charge.

SATURDAY

-7:28 a.m.: criminal damaging. A double pane window was reported damaged at 313 N. West Ave. The damage is set at $250.

FRIDAY

-7:30 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Shane T. Wise, 40, 329 Park St., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

THURSDAY

-9:45 p.m.: criminal damaging. A door was damaged during a reported attempted breaking and entering at 650 Riverside Drive. The damage is set at $100.

WEDNESDAY

-1:06 p.m.: criminal damaging. Two Master Craft tires, valued at $200, on a red 2005 Dodge was reported slashed at 846 Fielding Road.

June 9

-4:25 p.m.: criminal damaging. A concrete pad was reported spray painted at Tawawa Park on Whipp Road. The damage is set at $600.

Crashes

Lorrie Pellman, 22, 1407 N. Main Ave., was cited with driving under suspension after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, at 8:10 p.m.

Pellman was traveling through the parking lot at 1024 Wapakoneta Ave. when she struck the rear right bumper of a parked vehicle in the lot that is owned by Jennifer Woodell, of Maplewood.

• Michael L. Liveston, 64, 630 Ronan St., was cited with right of way at private drive after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 9:25 a.m.

Liveston was sitting in Kroger’s driveway facing the south waiting to turn west onto Michigan Street when, he told police, he didn’t see any oncoming vehicles and pulled out attempting to make a right turn and was hit by a westbound vehicle on Michigan Street, which fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.