Police log

TUESDAY

-12:16 a.m.: criminal trespassing. Matthew Pruitt Stansell, 34, 826 N. Main Ave., was arrested on criminal trespassing charges.

MONDAY

-3:33 p.m.: warrant. Jamie M. Bowman, 32, 827 S. Miami Ave., was served a summons.

-1:480 p.m.: unnecessary noise. Joshua D. Sloan, 32, 815 Chestnut Ave.,was issued a summons for unnecessary noise.

-12:13 p.m.: criminal damaging. A picture frame window, valued at $600, was reported damaged at 805 Arrowhead Drive.

SUNDAY

-12:30 p.m.: theft. An Xbox power cord and a DVD movie were reported stolen from a residence in the 200 block of Jefferson Street.

Crashes

Terry D. Willie, 64, 2617 Spearhead Court, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 3:35 a.m.

Willie was backing up when he hit the parked vehicle in front of 750 Chestnut Ave. that is owned by Dan M. Christian, 750 Chestnut Ave.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:08 to 2:22 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-7:12 p.m.: public assistance. Firefighters conducted public assistance.

-12:28 a.m. to 8:28 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

SUNDAY

-9:34 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-2:59 a.m. to 11:20 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

SATURDAY

-2:53 a.m. to 6:44 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

FRIDAY

-1:50 to 11:21 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls; two were for mutual aid.

-1:48 to 5:04 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

