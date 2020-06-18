Police log

THURSDAY

-1:26 a.m.: probation violation. A 16-year-old male was arrested on a probation violation.

WEDNESDAY

-8:06 p.m.: theft. The theft of a denim purse with flowers on it was reported stolen from a tan 2015 GMC Terrain in the 1400 block of Garfield Avenue.

-7:49 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of a black LG cellphone, valued at $75, was reported stolen in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-4:33 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of medical supplies, valued at $70, was reported in the 2300 block of Collins Drive.

-12:28 p.m.: grand jury indictment. David Wean, 40, at large, and Rachel Ann Wilson, 37, 301 Brookburn St., were both arrested on a grand jury indictment.

-9:53 a.m.: criminal damaging. The front sidewalk and front porch at 615 S. Main Ave. were reported damaged. The damage is set at $100.

-8:05 a.m.: probation violation. Tanisha Sims, 32, of Port Jefferson, was served the summons for a probation violation.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-4:21 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

TUESDAY

-11:43 a.m. to 10:32 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls; one call was for mutual aid.

Sidney firefighters help a man out of his vehicle and onto a stretcher after a one vehicle crash into a tree at 1129 E Hoewisher Road around 1:40 p.m. on Thursday, June 18. The man lost control of his vehicle during a medical episode and crashed into a tree causing significant damage to the vehicle. The man was taken away by ambulance. The Sidney Police responded to the crash. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

