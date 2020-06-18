Police log
THURSDAY
-1:26 a.m.: probation violation. A 16-year-old male was arrested on a probation violation.
WEDNESDAY
-8:06 p.m.: theft. The theft of a denim purse with flowers on it was reported stolen from a tan 2015 GMC Terrain in the 1400 block of Garfield Avenue.
-7:49 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of a black LG cellphone, valued at $75, was reported stolen in the 100 block of West Court Street.
-4:33 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of medical supplies, valued at $70, was reported in the 2300 block of Collins Drive.
-12:28 p.m.: grand jury indictment. David Wean, 40, at large, and Rachel Ann Wilson, 37, 301 Brookburn St., were both arrested on a grand jury indictment.
-9:53 a.m.: criminal damaging. The front sidewalk and front porch at 615 S. Main Ave. were reported damaged. The damage is set at $100.
-8:05 a.m.: probation violation. Tanisha Sims, 32, of Port Jefferson, was served the summons for a probation violation.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-4:21 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.
TUESDAY
-11:43 a.m. to 10:32 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls; one call was for mutual aid.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.