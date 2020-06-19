Sheriff’s log
FRIDAY
–2:08 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of state Route 119 in Franklin Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.
Village log
THURSDAY
-10:16 p.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police investigated a complaint at 109 N. Mill St. in Dinsmore Township.
-8:14 p.m.: trash dumping. Fort Loramie Police responded to a report juveniles were throwing cans and bottles into the lake in the 11100 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.