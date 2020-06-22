Police log

SUNDAY

-12:43 a.m.: criminal trespass. Police received a report of a trespassing at 303 North West Avenue.

SATURDAY

-4:25 p.m.: assault. Christian Jayce Martin, 27, 317 Grant St., was arrested on assault charges.

FRIDAY

-5:06 p.m.: theft. The shoplifting of scratch off tickets, valued at $280, was reported at Kroger on Michigan Street.

-1:30 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police received a report car parts were damaged on an orange 2008 Dodge Caliber at 330 S. Walnut Ave. The damage is set at $200.

-5:27 a.m.: theft. Police received a report a lug nut tool, valued at $25, and a center console, valued at $25, was stolen from a vehicle parked at 1860 Fair Oaks Drive.

THURSDAY

-8:19 a.m.: endangering children. Tricia L. Boyd, 31, 822 Grove St., was arrested on endangering children an OVI refusal breath with prior DUI charges after a crash.

-6:29 p.m.: operating under the influence. Michael S. Mowery, 52, 2400 Wapakoneta Ave., Unit 27, was arrested on two OVI charges.

Crashes

Terra Ann Williams, 27, at large, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 4:36 p.m.

Williams was backing up on South Highland Street when she hit the northbound vehicle behind her that was driven by Jylanne M. Baldwin, 60, 832 Taft St.

• Charles Werner, 66, 818 Wapakoneta Ave., Apt. 7, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:42 a.m.

Werner was traveling northbound in the 100 block of North Main Avenue in the right lane when he attempted to merge into the left lane and struck the northbound vehicle in the left lane on North Main Avenue that was driven by Lee Roy Jones, 79, 10524 State Route 47 West.

• Mary L. McKinney, 75, of Russia, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9 a.m.

McKinney was backing out of a parking space on Main Street when she failed to see and hit a stopped truck at a red light on Main Street that was driven by driven by Benjamin Berning, 40, of Anna.

• A two-vehicle crash that occurred on Friday at 10:45 p.m. is under investigation.

Darrel W. Allen, 35, 500 N. Vandemark Road, Apt. 4, was traveling southbound on Vandemark Road when he ran the red light at Michigan Street and hit the driver’s side door of the eastbound vehicle on Michigan Street that was driven by Chelsea L. Cassell, 21, 231 1/2 W. Poplar St. Allen then fled the scene, according to the police report, but was subdued by multiple bystanders until police arrived.

Cassell was trapped in her vehicle from the collision. After being removed by Sidney Medics, she was transported to Wilson Health.

• Thomas K. Clark, 66, 2965 Summerfiled Drive, was cited with operating without reasonable control after a single-vehicle crash on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Clark was traveling eastbound on East Hoewisher Road when, according to the crash report, he blacked out and hit a tree at 1129 E. Hoewisher Road, causing major damage to the tree and his vehicle.

Clark was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

• Tricia L. Boyd, 31, 822 Grove St., was also cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 8:19 am

Boyd was traveling eastbound on Kossuth Street when she hit the parked vehicle, owned by Christopher Andrew King, 319 Kossuth St., in front of 319 Kossuth St. Her vehicle then went up on the curb and into the yards of 329 and 333 Kossuth St., then traveled northwest back out onto the road and became disabled.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-4:35 p.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to the report of an automobile crash.

-3:20 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-1:29 a.m. to 6:06 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

SATURDAY

-8:14 p.m.: technical rescue. Firefighters conducted a technical rescue.

-4:03 to 10:41 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two fire calls.

-12:10 a.m. to 9:13 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

FRIDAY

-10:51 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-10:42 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to the report bales of straw were on fire.

-6:23 p.m.: car fire. Firefighters responded to a car fire.

-12:30 a.m. to 10:54 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls; one call was for mutual aid.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

