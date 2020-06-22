Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-12:46 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted Sidney Police in the 2800 block of Wapakoneta Avenue in Clinton Township.

-3:59 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 6665 Palestine St. in Perry Township on a harassment report via social media.

SUNDAY

-11:13 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to a report shooting was heard in the 13200 block of Fulton Road in Orange Township.

-11:03 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint in the 100 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-8:48 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report at 17508 Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Salem Township.

-4:51 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to the report a tree was down in the 18000 block of Johnston Road in Perry Township.

-4:31 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to the report a tree was down in the 1700 block of River Road in Orange Township.

-1:22 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report at 11200 Luthman Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-10:55 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies responded to 16401 Easy Ave. on the report of neighbor trouble.

SATURDAY

-10:48 p.m.: fireworks. Deputies responded to a report neighbors in the 3500 block of state Route 48 were shooting fireworks in Loramie Township.

-9:43 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched on a threat report at 17015 Sidney Freyburg Road in Dinsmore Township.

-8:08 p.m.: ATV complaint. Deputies responded to a report ATVs were in the roadway in the 16000 block of Easy Avenue in Van Buren Township.

-7:39 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies are investigating a report two people were shooting into the caller’s woods in the 2700 block of state Route 29 in Franklin Township.

-12:49 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to the overpass at Amsterdam Road in Dinsmore Township on a report a person was standing on the bridge holding a gun. According the report, once deputies arrived at the scene and spoke with a male at the location, he denied pointing a gun at the Interstate. The owner of the vehicle told deputies her son was using her vehicle to go groundhog hunting.

-12:27 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched on a threat or harassment report at 17148 Sidney Plattsville Road in Green Township.

-8:34 a.m.: trash dumping. Deputies responded to a report trash was dumped in the middle of the road in the 3000 block of County Road 25A in Orange Township.

-8:15 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report at 108 East Main Street in Salem Township.

-5:03 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a report two vehicles were out in a farmer’s field East Lockington Road at Lindsey Road in Washington Township.

-1:11 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted OSP with a pursuit in the 20,000 block of Miami Shelby Road in Green Township.

FRIDAY

-5:38 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted Sidney Police in the 500 block of Kossuth Street in Clinton Township.

Village log

SUNDAY

-6:49 p.m.: trash dumping. Port Jefferson Police responded to the McCrary Metal Polishing on Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township on the report two motorcycles were dumped behind the business’s dumpster.

-4:50 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to the report a tree limb was down on power lines in the 100 block of Broad Street in Salem Township.

SATURDAY

-9:30 p.m.: threats or harassment. Fort Loramie Police responded to a threat or harassment report at Lake Loramie State Park on state Route 362 in McLean Township.

FRIDAY

-11:49 p.m.: loud music. Fort Loramie Police responded to a report of loud music at Lotus Cove campgrounds on state Route 363 in McLean Township.

-10:03 p.m.: investigate complaint. Fort Loramie Police responded to a report people were shooting guns in the 11000 block of state Route 364 in McLean Township.

-4:51 p.m.: investigate complaint. Fort Loramie Police responded to a report someone was swimming in the nude at Lake Loramie State Park.

Crash

Timothy Michael Pierce, 20, of Wapakoneta, was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 8:25 p.m.

The preliminary investigation indicates Pierce was traveling northbound on Staley Road when he went through the stop sign at the intersection of state Route 274, failed to yield the right of way and was struck by the westbound vehicle on state Route 274 that was driven by Michael A. Copeland, 54, of Lewistown. Both vehicles then went off the northwest corner of the intersection. Pierce’s vehicle came to a stop facing the east-southeast. Copeland’s vehicle came to a rest facing the southeast.

Pierce was transported by Anna Rescue to Wilson Health and then was immediately taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Copeland was evaluated by Anna Rescue but refused to be transported to the hospital. Two of Copeland’s passengers, Rebecca Sue Copeland, 41, and Cortney R. Copeland, 13, both of Lewistown, were evaluated by Anna Rescue and then taken to Wilson Health.

The grey 2009 Honda Fit that Pierce was operating was towed from the scene by Mantor Auto.

Copeland’s silver 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 truck was towed away by Brian’s Towing.

The crash is under investigation.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 2:08 p.m.

Jodi A. Jenkins, 60, of Belle Center, was traveling eastbound on state Route 119 when she rear-ended the stopped vehicle in traffic in front of her that was driven by Anthony K. Jenkins, 62, of Belle Center.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-10:20 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Russia Fire conducted a carbon monoxide investigation at 104 North St. in Loramie Township.

SUNDAY

-6:59 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 500 block of Rangeline Road in Loramie Township.

-5:22 p.m.: crash with injuries. Sidney Medics, Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire and deputies responded a crash in the 18000 block of state Route 47 at Salem Township.

-2:26 p.m.: medical. Deputies responded to the 18000 block of East Shelby Road in Van Buren Township.

-11:45 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Fire and deputies responded a two-vehicle crash at Amsterdam Road at McCartyville Road at Van Buren Township.

-9:05 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5200 block of Knoop Johnson Road in Perry Township.

SATURDAY

-1:54 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to Roth Street at West State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-12:17 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and deputies responded to the 12700 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township.

-3:03 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 15000 block of Sharp Road in Franklin Township.

FRIDAY

-10:11 p.m.: fire. Deputies responded to a report a camper shell was being illegally burned at Center Street at Main Street in Perry Township.

-9:30 p.m.: fire. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township, Jackson Center, New Knoxville and Botkins Fire Departments and Botkins Police responded to Kettlersville Road at Lock Two Road in Van Buren Township on the report of a structure fire.

A crash at 8:25 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 274 and Staley Road on Saturday, June 20, sent Timothy Michael Pierce, 20, of Wapakoneta, to Wilson Health with injuries. Pierce was then was immediately transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital. Two other people were evaluated. A pickup truck sustained front end damage and the car it collided with had major damage. Investigating the crash is the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. Also responding was Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire Department. Both vehicles came to rest in a cornfield northwest of the intersection.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.