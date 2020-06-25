Posted on by

Anna firefighters respond to a one-vehicle rollover accident in the median of Interstate 75 at the 101 mile marker north of Anna on Wednesday, June 24. The Ohio State Highway Patrol also responded.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-1:52 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies were dispatched to the 18000 block of Pence Road in Perry Township on the report a bed was on the side of the road.

-12:33 p.m.: assault. Deputies are investigating an alleged assault.

-12:13 p.m.: identity theft. Deputies were dispatched to 4758 Stoker Road in Loramie Township on the report of an identity theft.

WEDNESDAY

-9:32 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to 6099 Botkins Road in Van Buren Township on the report of threats.

-8:55 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies and Anna Police investigated a complaint at Anna Elementary School on North Pike Street.

-7:02 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies investigated a complaint about a neighbor in the 9600 block of Riverview Place in Salem Township.

-5:43 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to 10220 Russell Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report a crash into a tree.

-5:08 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to the 6000 block of Houston Road in Loramie Township on the report a tree was on the roadway.

-4:08 p.m.: identity theft. Deputies responded to an identity theft report at 15677 Sharp Road in Franklin Township.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-11:21 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 3400 block of Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin Township.

-10:25 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 2800 block of Canal No. 1 Road in McLean Township.

-3:16 a.m.: fire. Russia and Houston Fire Departments and Versailles Life Squad responded to the report of structure fire at Rightway Fab & Machine on Rangeline Road in Loramie Township.

WEDNESDAY

-10:58 p.m.: crash with injuries. Sidney Fire and deputies responded to the report of a crash in the 2000 block of Fair Road in Clinton Township.

-6:27 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Fire and Rescue responded to a rollover-crash on Interstate 75 at mile marker 99 in Franklin Township.

-5:56 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of Linkensmith Drive in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

