Sheriff’s log
THURSDAY
-1:52 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies were dispatched to the 18000 block of Pence Road in Perry Township on the report a bed was on the side of the road.
-12:33 p.m.: assault. Deputies are investigating an alleged assault.
-12:13 p.m.: identity theft. Deputies were dispatched to 4758 Stoker Road in Loramie Township on the report of an identity theft.
WEDNESDAY
-9:32 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to 6099 Botkins Road in Van Buren Township on the report of threats.
-8:55 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies and Anna Police investigated a complaint at Anna Elementary School on North Pike Street.
-7:02 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies investigated a complaint about a neighbor in the 9600 block of Riverview Place in Salem Township.
-5:43 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to 10220 Russell Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report a crash into a tree.
-5:08 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to the 6000 block of Houston Road in Loramie Township on the report a tree was on the roadway.
-4:08 p.m.: identity theft. Deputies responded to an identity theft report at 15677 Sharp Road in Franklin Township.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-11:21 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 3400 block of Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin Township.
-10:25 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 2800 block of Canal No. 1 Road in McLean Township.
-3:16 a.m.: fire. Russia and Houston Fire Departments and Versailles Life Squad responded to the report of structure fire at Rightway Fab & Machine on Rangeline Road in Loramie Township.
WEDNESDAY
-10:58 p.m.: crash with injuries. Sidney Fire and deputies responded to the report of a crash in the 2000 block of Fair Road in Clinton Township.
-6:27 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Fire and Rescue responded to a rollover-crash on Interstate 75 at mile marker 99 in Franklin Township.
-5:56 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of Linkensmith Drive in Dinsmore Township.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.