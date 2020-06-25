Police log

WEDNESDAY

-9:57 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 300 block of East Court Street.

-4:47 a.m.: domestic violence. Police investigated an alleged domestic violence incident.

MONDAY

-9:14 p.m.: vandalism. Police responded to a report a truck was doing donuts in a field at Graceland Cemetery on South Main Avenue. When police arrived, they found damage to a field with multiple tire tracks but were unable to locate the reported truck in the area.

Crashes

Shawn David Wogoman, 19, of Union City, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 9:23 a.m.

Wogoman was traveling southbound on South Vandemark Road in the right lane when he attempted to change into the left lane and struck the southbound vehicle in the left lane on South Vandemark Road that was driven by Lisa M. Shiflett, 44, 9143 Lochard Road.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-8:46 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-2:39 a.m. to 1:43 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

WEDNESDAY

-2:09 p.m. to 11:50 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-8:01 to 6:03 p.m.: fire. Fight fighters responded to two fire calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

