Police log

FRIDAY

-12:58 a.m.: warrant. Justin Dwyer, 37, 206 Doorley Road, Apt. C, was arrested on a Miami County warrant.

-12:41 a.m.: domestic violence. Cynthia Ann Furbush, 51, at large, was arrested on domestic violence and criminal trespassing charges.

THURSDAY

-2:53 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of 85 does of Gabapentine was reported stolen to police.

-2:57 p.m.: criminal damaging. A storm door, valued at $400, and a chain link fence, valued at $300 were reported damaged at 115 N. Highland Ave.

WEDNESDAY

-7:57 p.m.: criminal damaging. Two tires were reported cut on a vehicle in the 1200 block of Park Street.

Crashes

Thomas Michael Stuhlemmer, 25, 507 N. Main Ave., was cited with right of way at private drive after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 12:29 p.m.

Stuhlemmer was attempting to turn left out of Tim Horton’s private driveway on Michigan Street when he was struck by the westbound in the left lane on Michigan Street, driven by Shane David Holbrook, 47, 602 Brooklyn Ave.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:47 a.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-12:45 a.m. to 1:57 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

THURSDAY

-2:41 to 7:55 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to two crashes.

-12:31 a.m. to 6:46 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.