Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-9:47 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to 725 State Route 66 in Washington Township on the report of a single-vehicle crash.

-9:24 p.m.: ATV complaint. Deputies investigated an ATV complaint at East Poplar Street at River Avenue in Clinton Township.

-6:11 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a threat or harassment report at 18555 Montra Road in Jackson Township.

Village log

THURSDAY

-9:58 p.m.: fireworks. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to Parkview Street at East Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report people were launching fireworks.

-3:51 p.m.: investigate complaint. Fort Loramie Police investigated a complaint at the Dollar General on South Main Street in McLean Township.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-1:42 a.m.: fire. Botkins Police and Fire and Van Buren Township Fire responded to a fire alarm at the Botkins Fire Department on West State Street.

-7:25 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and deputies responded to the 8000 block of Houston Road in Washington Township.

THURSDAY

-10:01 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 100 block of North Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

