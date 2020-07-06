Police log

SUNDAY

-10:44 p.m.: violate protection order. Robbie Gene Carr, 44, at large, was arrested on violate protection order or consent agreement charges.

-5:54 p.m.: domestic violence. Jessica L. Lambeert, 43, of Wapakoneta, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-3:09 p.m.: dogs running at large. Brianna Faye Mason, 19, 101 S. Pomeroy Ave., was charged with dogs and other animals running at large after police responded to the report of a dog bite in the 100 block of South Pomeroy Avenue.

-10:29 a.m.: theft. The theft of rose-gold colored iPhone 8 was reported stolen in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road.

-5:16 a.m.: driving under the influence. Noah A. Haynes, 18, 107 Hill St., was arrested for OVI.

-3:05 a.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of 60 doses of a generic brand of Percocet, a Social Security card, a driver’s licence, and bank cards, were reported stolen from a taupe 2007 Chrysler in the 300 block of North West Avenue.

-12:50 a.m.: criminal trespass. Police were dispatched to 525 E. North St. on the report of a trespassing.

-12:16 a.m.: criminal damage. Police responded to a report a flower pot, valued at $50, was damaged at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet on Michigan Street.

SATURDAY

-11:09 p.m.: assault. Police investigated an alleged assault and alleged offenses involving underage persons-underage consume beer.

-6:55 a.m.: theft — without consent. Police received a report of the theft of $5,000 from a scam by phone in the 500 block of Bon Air Drive.

-12:15 a.m.: offenses involving underage persons-underage consume beer. Hailey New, 18, 1607 Port Jefferson Road, and Chase Vantiburgh, 20, 2460 Riverside Drive, were each served a summons for offenses involving underage persons-underage charges.

FRIDAY

-7:36 p.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. An unauthorized use of a 2000 Ford was reported in the 300 block of East Robinson Street.

-11:14 a.m.: theft. The theft of $180 was reported stolen at the Quality Inn on Michigan Street.

THURSDAY

-6:54 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of the theft of five Pepsi products and damage to a candy shelf at Sunoco gas station on Fair Road.

-7:50 a.m.: criminal damaging. Three tires were reported damaged on a 2012 Chrysler in the 600 block of North Main Avenue. The damage is set at $500.

-7:10 a.m.: theft. Police received a report of the theft of a cellphone, valued at $200, in the 1100 block of Apple Blossom Lane.

WEDNESDAY

-9:29 a.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported at 400 Canal St.

June 30

-10:25 p.m.: criminal damage. Police were dispatched to 312 Monroe St. on the report a rear tailgate on a white 2010 Ford truck was damaged.

Crashes

Noah Allen Haynes, 18, 107 Hill St., was cited with operation without reasonable control after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 5:10 a.m.

Haynes was traveling westbound through the parking lot of Connection Point Church on Campbell Road when he went into the grass and then went airborne and landed on Fourth Avenue and went into a field on the westside of Fourth Avenue near Heidelberg Manufacturing.

Haynes was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

• Sophie G. Young, 17, of Sidney, was cited with an improper starting and backing violation after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 4:46 p.m.

Young was backing out of a driveway in the 400 block of East Pinehurst Street when she backed into a legally parked vehicle facing the west across the street that is owned by Alesia Rowe, 529 1/2 Rauth St.

• Anthony M. Billing, 19, of Anna, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 12:13 p.m.

Billing was traveling eastbound on East Court Street when he failed to stop in time and struck the rear of the stopped eastbound vehicle on East Court Street that was driven by James G. Barhorst, 51, 13500 Sharp Road.

• Makayla A. Dillinger, 17, of Sidney, was cited with a rules for driving in marked lanes violation after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 3:18 p.m.

Dillinger was traveling eastbound on East Court Street when she attempted to change lanes from the left lane to the right lane and hit the rear driver’s side rim of the eastbound vehicle in the right lane that was driven by Faith E. Holthaus, 17, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-3:16 to 11:45 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

SUNDAY

-11:28 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.

-5:16 a.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to an automobile crash.

-2:24 a.m. to 5:11 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

SATURDAY

-8:49 p.m.: fireworks standby. Firefighters responded to standby for the city’s fireworks display.

-2:32 a.m. to 9:17 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

-1:39 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

FRIDAY

-4:02 p.m.: assist. Crews responded to assist an individual.

-11:51 a.m. fire alarm. Crews responded to provide mutual aid on a fire call.

-12:25 a.m. to 11:58 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 15 calls.

THURSDAY

-5:58 to 11:36 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

-5:50 p.m. fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

