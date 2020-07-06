Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-12:10 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies, Anna Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to a report of a two-vehicle head-on crash in the 3000 block of Wapakoneta Road in Franklin Township.

SUNDAY

-5:49 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 9185 Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of neighbor trouble.

-12:26 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report at 9235 Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-8:55 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies investigated a threat report at 4662 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township.

-5:01 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report at 4662 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township.

-12:27 a.m.: fireworks. Deputies responded to a report a neighbor was shooting off fireworks in the 7400 block of Wright Moyer Road in Cynthian Township.

SATURDAY

-11:26 p.m.: fireworks. Deputies responded to a report someone was shooting off fireworks in the parking lot of the Hardin United Methodist Church on Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-3:31 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to Miami County on a report a female was passed out in her minivan in the ditch.

-10:36 p.m.: fireworks. Deputies responded to a report neighbors were shooting off fireworks in the 3100 block of West Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-10:26 p.m.: fireworks. Deputies responded to a report someone was setting off fireworks in the 9000 block of Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-10:09 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to a report someone was trying to break into the residence at 104 Brookside Drive.

-3:32 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a report the swimming pool was shot at 17921 Sharp Road in Salem Township.

-3:11 p.m.: fireworks. Deputies responded to a report someone was setting off fireworks and they were landing on the caller’s property at 14150 Harmon Road in Franklin Township.

-2:16 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to a report neighbors were likely shooting tannerite in the 3000 block of Elm Street in Cynthian Township.

-1:37 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies, Anna Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to a report of a two-vehicle head-on crash in the 3000 block of Wapakoneta Road in Franklin Township.

-1:01 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted another unit in the 2400 block of Riverside Drive in Salem Township.

FRIDAY

-11:23 p.m.: fireworks. Deputies responded to a report someone was setting off fireworks in the 3000 block of Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin Township.

-9:54 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a report a mailbox door was broke off at 4122 County Road 25A in Orange Township.

-2:33 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of the theft of checks at Black Bear Inn on County Road 25A in Franklin Township.

-7:26 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of the theft of a credit card at 320 West Main Street in Salem Township.

THURSDAY

-9:46 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report at 9235 Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-7:31 p.m.: fireworks. Deputies responded to a report of fireworks in the 9100 block of Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-7:20 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to the Lockington Dam on a report kids were damaging the dam.

-4:22 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a report a vehicle was damaged at the 306 N. Ohio St. in Jackson Township.

-3:23 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a report the property at 104444 Museum Trail was damaged in Washington Township.

-3:05 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies investigated a harassment report at 10244 Museum Trail in Washington Township.

Village log

MONDAY

-12:10 p.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police responded to a report of a tire came off and hit a parked vehicle at West State Street at the CSX Railroad in Dinsmore Township.

-7:35 a.m.: threats or harassment. Jackson Center Police responded to a threats or harassment report at the Budget Host Inn on East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

SATURDAY

-7:10 p.m.: threats or harassment. Fort Loramie Police responded to a harassment report at Lake Loramie State Park Campground on state Route 362 in McLean Township.

-2:40 p.m.: fireworks. Botkins Police responded to a fireworks report in the 200 block of North Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

FRIDAY

-10:26 p.m.: loud music/party. Fort Loramie Police responded to a complaint of a loud party at Woodland Drive at state Route 362 in McLean Township.

-1:22 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at state Route 705 at Friemering Road in McLean Township.

-10:57 a.m.: identity theft. Fort Loramie Center Police responded to a report someone’s information was used to obtain a credit card at 12150 State Route 363 in McLean Township.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-11:39 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and deputies responded to the 9800 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-9:49 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of South Main Street in Jackson Township.

SUNDAY

-9:57 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 200 block of West Main Street in Salem Township.

-9:17 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 300 block of Walnut Street in Salem Township.

-6:24 p.m.: fire. Van Buren Township Fire responded to 13460 Renee Drive in Van Buren Township on the report of a grill fire.

-1:52 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Fire and deputies responded to a report a truck crashed onto its top at 14015 Wones Road.

-11:17 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Township.

SATURDAY

-8:07 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire and deputies responded to the 9700 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township.

-5:46 a.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire and deputies on a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 6000 block of Fort Recovery Road in Cynthian Township.

-2:25 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 2600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township.

FRIDAY

-7:20 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 15700 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Franklin Township.

-4:36 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 12000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

-2:35 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire responded to Darke County on a report of a field fire.

-12:33 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna and Perry Port Salem Rescue Squads and Jackson Center Fire and deputies responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at state Route 119 at Pasco Montra Road in Jackson Township.

-11:55 a.m.: fire. Houston, Sidney, Lockington and Port Jefferson Fire Departments responded to 10839 Mohawk Court in Washington Township on a report of a stove fire.

-5:57 a.m.: crash with injuries. Sidney Fire and deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash in the 4000 block of River Road in Orange Township.

THURSDAY

-9:06 p.m.: odor. Jackson Center Fire responded to the 100 block of Village Parkway in Jackson Township on a report of a natural gas smell.

-6:17 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 300 block of Walnut Street in Salem Township.

-3:25 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Botkins Fire and Police and deputies responded to County Road 25A at Lock Two Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-5:33 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of Clay Street in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

