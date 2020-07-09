Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-9:45 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies, Jackson Center and Botkins Police and Anna Rescue responded to a report a semitrailer crashed into a guardrail on Interstate 75 north at state Route 219.

-5:51 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash in the 8000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-4:53 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist Sidney Police in the 1500 block of East Court Street in Clinton Township.

WEDNESDAY

-10:16 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to a report a tree was down at Hathaway Road at South Kuther Road in Washington Township.

-9:32 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies investigated a scam report in the 10400 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township.

-8:44 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to a report a tree was down in the road in the 1000 block of Miami River Road in Orange Township.

-3:49 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to a report a vehicle was stolen in the 500 block of Lockport Trail in Washington Township.

-3:10 p.m.: K9 training. Deputies conducted a K9 training at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-9:22 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 200 block of Doorley Road in Clinton Township.

-8:54 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies and Sidney Fire Department responded to the 2400 block of Kuther Road in Washington Township on a report of a rollover crash.

-6:15 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 5100 block of Wright Puthoff Road in Cynthian Township.

July 3

-5:33 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of Clay Street in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

