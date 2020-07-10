Police log

THURSDAY

-7:40 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of merchandise, valued at $20, was reported at the Dollar General on West Court Street.

-4:56 p.m.: theft. The theft of an Apple iPhone 10, valued at $400, was reported in the 500 block of Linden Avenue.

-11:15 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Dusten M. Binghame, 37, of Sidney, was served a summons for a contempt warrant and failure to pay city taxes.

-11:33 p.m.: theft. Two Net Spend debit cards and a PayPal debit card were reported stolen at Motel 6 on Michigan Street.

-8:35 p.m.: criminal damaging. Shingles on a building at Brown Park on East Clay Street were reported damaged. The damage is set at $100.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-6:04 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.

-2:27 to 11:09 a.m: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

THURSDAY

-10:48 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-5:36 to 10:25 p.m.: crashes. Crews responded to three automobile crashes.

–2:01 to 11:30 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.