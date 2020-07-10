Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-11:29 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to the 17300 block of state Route 274 in Jackson Township on a report a suspicious person was at the end of the caller’s driveway.

-9:16 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of state Route 29 in Van Buren Township on a report a female was screaming on the side of the road.

-4:54 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies investigated a report of a trespassing in the woods in the 11500 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township.

-4:39 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies responded to a report a couch and chairs were dumped along Wright Road at South Kuther Road.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:02 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

THURSDAY

-10:23 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Sidney Fire and deputies were dispatched to the 9000 block of Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin Township on the report a vehicle hit a tree.

-12:55 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of North Ohio Street in Jackson Township.

-4:51 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Police and Rescue responded to the 12200 block of Short Drive in McLean Township.

-3:07 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.