Police log

SUNDAY

-11:25 p.m.: theft. The theft of a mint-green colored cruiser bicycle with white-wall tires, valued at $150, was reported stolen in the 100 block of South Pomeroy Avenue.

-2 a.m.: assault. Police are investigating an alleged domestic violence incident.

SATURDAY

-7:46 p.m.: trafficking of drugs. Police seized eight bags of cocaine, valued at $500, from a vehicle on Fair Road.

-4:16 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police received a report a Yardman lawn mower, valued at $150, was damaged in the 300 block of Maple Street.

-8:54 a.m.: domestic violence. Aaron L. Lambert, 45, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic charges.

-7:02 a.m.: violate protection order. Police are investigating an report a protection order was violated.

-4:10 a.m.: violate protection order. Joseph W. Miller III, 28, at large, was arrested on a violate protection order charge.

-midnight: theft — dangerous drug. The theft of the medications: suboxone, gavofenton, seroquel, and a Samsung Galaxy cellphone were reported stolen in the 1200 block of Garfield Avenue.

FRIDAY

-11:48 a.m.: criminal damaging. The driver’s side window on a white 2019 Honda was reported smashed in the 900 block of North Miami Avenue. The damage is set at $300.

-11:22 p.m.: theft — motor vehicle. Two vehicles were reported damaged in the 500 block of Bon Air Drive.

-9:12 p.m.: driving under the influence. Trevor P. Chase, 21, of Sidney, was arrested for OVI.

-6:59 p.m.: violate protection order. Police are investigating an report a protection order was violated.

-4:59 p.m.: criminal damaging. The driver’s side mirror on a vehicle was reported to have been tore off in the 2300 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-10:12 a.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported in the 600 block of West Parkwood Street.

-8:39 a.m.: theft — without consent. A Swann surveillance camera system, valued at $400, 13 pieces of RePlank redwood shiplap wall coverings, valued at $1,143, nine pieces of Authentic American barnwood boards, valued at $675, and two Schlage Sacramento lever/keypad combos, valued at $248, were reported stolen at Menard’s on Lester Avenue.

-5:29 a.m.: criminal mischief. A maroon 2002 Buick was reported egged in the 300 block of Maple Street.

Crashes

Natasha D. McGinnis, 51, of Troy, was cited with operating without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, at 3:28 p.m.

McGinnis was traveling northbound on Parkwood Street when she struck the rear of an unoccupied, parked vehicle in the 600 block of West Parkwood Street that is owned by Angela D. Hudgins, of Sidney.

• Jennifer Presser, 63, of Sidney, was cited assured clear distance ahead after a three-vehicle crash on Saturday at 11:39 a.m.

Presser was traveling eastbound on West Russell Road when she hit the stopped vehicle at the traffic light in front of her that was driven by Taylor E. Hittepole, 23, of Troy. The collision caused Hittepole’s vehicle to hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of her that was driven by Donald P. Meyer, 63, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-7:13 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

SUNDAY

-1:36 a.m. to 10:40 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

-1:11 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

SATURDAY

-6:17 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-1:57 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to fire call.

-5:09 a.m. to 9:37 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

FRIDAY

-1:50 to 10:25 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls; one was cancelled en route.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.