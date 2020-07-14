Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:42 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the report of a threat in the 7200 block of Patterson Halpin Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-7:59 a.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies were dispatched to the 9500 block of Riverview Place in Salem Township on the report of neighbor trouble.

MONDAY

-8:16 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the report of the theft of money in the 300 block of West Main Street in Salem Township.

-8:16 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash at 110 Russia Road in Loramie Township.

Village log

MONDAY

-8:50 p.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police are investigating a complaint made at the police department on West South Street.

-8 p.m.: fight. Jackson Center Police and deputies investigated a report of a fight in the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-11:38 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-11:24 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 13400 block of Fey Road in Dinsmore Township.

MONDAY

-6:37 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire responded to a fire alarm at Budget Host Inn on East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-4:59 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 17500 block of state Route 706 in Perry Township.

-3:07 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 13400 block of Fey Road in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.