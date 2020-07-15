Police log

WEDNESDAY

-3:52 a.m.: theft — without consent. An unknown amount of merchandise was reported stolen at Love’s Travel Stop on Fair Road.

-2:15 a.m.: criminal trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 300 block of East Court Street.

-12:12 a.m.: violate protection order. Jordan Allen Mabes, 30, at large, was arrested on a violate protection order charge.

July 9

-3:05 p.m.: criminal damaging. Hydraulic door closures was reported damaged at the Town Center Apartments on North Highland Avenue. The damage is set at $90.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:25 to 10:16 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

TUESDAY

-11:14 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-10:14 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-4:03 to 11:11 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.