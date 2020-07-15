Police log
WEDNESDAY
-3:52 a.m.: theft — without consent. An unknown amount of merchandise was reported stolen at Love’s Travel Stop on Fair Road.
-2:15 a.m.: criminal trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 300 block of East Court Street.
-12:12 a.m.: violate protection order. Jordan Allen Mabes, 30, at large, was arrested on a violate protection order charge.
July 9
-3:05 p.m.: criminal damaging. Hydraulic door closures was reported damaged at the Town Center Apartments on North Highland Avenue. The damage is set at $90.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-1:25 to 10:16 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.
TUESDAY
-11:14 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.
-10:14 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to a fire alarm.
-4:03 to 11:11 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.