Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-1:13 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to mile marker 99 on Interstate 75 south in Franklin Township on the report of a crash.

-11:09 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted another unit in the 3500 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township.

THURSDAY

-4:44 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to state Route 29at Bornhorst Road in Van Buren Township on the report of a crash.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:24 p.m.: fire. Anna, Botkins, Jackson Center and Van Buren Township Fire Departments and Jackson Center Police responded to a fire alarm in the 200 block of South Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

-11:02 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12000 block of Brun Drive in McLean Township.

-5 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-2:44 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.

-1:42 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Fire responded to mile marker 98 on I-75 in Franklin Township.

THURSDAY

-7:02 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Van Buren Township Fire and deputies responded to the 13000 block of state Route 29 in Van Buren Township.

-6:24 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 15500 block of Shroyer Road in Jackson Township.

-6:10 p.m.: fire. Anna Fire responded to a fire in the 200 block of West South Street in Franklin Township.

-5:04 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

