Police log

SUNDAY

-4:40 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report of the theft of merchandise valued at $221.47 at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-2:56 p.m.: theft. The theft of pair of shoes, valued at $150, $40 in cash, and a bank card, were reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-9:29 a.m.: criminal mischief. Police received a report a 2009 Chevrolet was egged in the 1300 block of West Russell Road.

-5:42 a.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in the 400 block of Elm Street.

-2:41 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Madison Campbell, 24, of Sidney, was charged with disorderly conduct.

-2:37 a.m.: criminal damaging. Police received a report a rear passenger window on a gray 2007 Hyundai was damaged in the 1200 block of Evergreen Drive. The damage is set to $300.

-1:11 a.m.: theft — without consent. A cross necklace was reported stolen in the 600 block of East Avenue.

-12:23 a.m.: criminal damaging. Police received a report a bicycle chain and its gear guard were damaged in the 300 block of Maple Street.

SATURDAY

-11:31 p.m.: criminal damaging. Michael A. Salinas, 28, of Sidney, was served a summons for criminal damage after a screen door was reported damaged in the 1100 block of Hilltop Avenue. The damage is set at $150.

-10:36 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police investigated a report of a fight in progress.

-5:15 p.m.: warrant. Greg Texeira, 34, of Piqua, was arrested on a Miami County warrant.

FRIDAY

-1:01 p.m.: unruly juvenile. An 11-year-old was charged with being unruly.

-12:54 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A 14-year-old female was charged with being unruly.

-10:30 a.m.: criminal damaging. A window glass was reported damaged in the 600 block of North Main Avenue. The damage is set at $1,000.

-9 a.m.: criminal damaging. Two tires, valued at $100 each, were reported damaged in the 500 block of North Miami Avenue.

-8:38 a.m.: contempt. Derrick D. Curtiss, 29, of Dayton, was arrested on a warrant.

THURSDAY

-8:06 p.m.: trafficking in drugs. Police are investigating a drug incident in which 1.5 pounds of marijuana was seized during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 at mile marker 90.

-8:01 p.m.: theft. A cellphone and $250 were reported stolen in the 100 block of West Court Street.

Crashes

Erica Lutz, 29, of Saint Marys, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:21 p.m.

Lutz was backing from a parking spot on the south side of the 100 block of East Poplar Street when she hit an unoccupied parked vehicle that is owned by Devin Brautigam, of Sidney.

• Mitchell Woehler, 25, 818 of Wapakoneta, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 4:06 p.m.

Woehler was attempting to turn left and go southbound onto Riverside Drive from Milligan Court when he pulled out in front and was hit by the northbound, driven by Michael Nuss, 53, of Sidney, who was on Riverside Drive.

Woehler was also cited for driving with a temporary permit without a valid licensed driver in the vehicle.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-10:08 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-1:48 to 11:06 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

SUNDAY

-4:16 to 4:47 p.m.: power lines down. Firefighters responded to three reports of lines down.

-1:14 a.m. to 7:34 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to three fire calls.

-12:28 a.m. to 10:55 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls; one was cancelled en route.

SATURDAY

-6:22 to 9:30 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to three fire calls.

-4:25 a.m. to 8:57 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 14 calls.

FRIDAY

-6:23 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-4:43 to 8:07 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Sidney firefighters work to extricate a passenger from a red Nissan Sentra Monday, July 20, around 10:10 a.m. in the 1200 block of Wapakoneta Avenue, near Regal Trophy & Awards. The passenger was taken by rescue squad to Wilson Health. The driver of the tan Buick Century refused to go to the hospital. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_crash1.jpg Sidney firefighters work to extricate a passenger from a red Nissan Sentra Monday, July 20, around 10:10 a.m. in the 1200 block of Wapakoneta Avenue, near Regal Trophy & Awards. The passenger was taken by rescue squad to Wilson Health. The driver of the tan Buick Century refused to go to the hospital. Kyle Shaner | Sidney Daily News Sidney firefighters work to extricate a passenger from a red Nissan Sentra Monday, July 20, around 10:10 a.m. in the 1200 block of Wapakoneta Avenue, near Regal Trophy & Awards. The passenger was taken by rescue squad to Wilson Health. The driver of the tan Buick Century refused to go to the hospital. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_crash2.jpg Sidney firefighters work to extricate a passenger from a red Nissan Sentra Monday, July 20, around 10:10 a.m. in the 1200 block of Wapakoneta Avenue, near Regal Trophy & Awards. The passenger was taken by rescue squad to Wilson Health. The driver of the tan Buick Century refused to go to the hospital. Kyle Shaner | Sidney Daily News Sidney firefighters work on the scene of a crash in front of a tan Buick Century. The Buick and a red Nissan Sentra collided Monday, July 20, around 10:10 a.m. in the 1200 block of Wapakoneta Avenue, near Regal Trophy & Awards. The passenger of the Nissan was taken by rescue squad to Wilson Health. The driver of the Buick refused to go to the hospital. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_crash3.jpg Sidney firefighters work on the scene of a crash in front of a tan Buick Century. The Buick and a red Nissan Sentra collided Monday, July 20, around 10:10 a.m. in the 1200 block of Wapakoneta Avenue, near Regal Trophy & Awards. The passenger of the Nissan was taken by rescue squad to Wilson Health. The driver of the Buick refused to go to the hospital. Kyle Shaner | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.