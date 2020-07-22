Police log

TUESDAY

-6:10 p.m.: theft. The theft of a necklace, perfume and a drill were reported stolen in the 600 block of North Miami Avenue.

-3:14 p.m.: theft. A bottle of Southern Comfort was reported stolen in the 300 block of Fourth Avenue.

Crashes

Frederick Dickas Jr., 88, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at private driveway, after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 10:09 a.m.

Dickas was pulling out of Clancy’s private driveway onto Wapakoneta Avenue when he failed to yield and hit a northbound vehicle on Wapakoneta Avenue. He then traveled across the intersection into the Regal Trophy parking lot.

The other vehicle was driven by Brendee Marie Parson, 25, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

–1:52 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

MONDAY

-2:50 to 9:22 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-2:21 to 5:43 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to two automobile crashes.

-1:36 to 5:01 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

