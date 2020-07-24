Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-6:01 p.m.: be on the lookout. Deputies and Anna P0lice were advised

to be on the lookout on Interstate 75 south at mile marker 100 in Dinsmore Township.

-5:06 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint in the 14500 block of Strong Road in Jackson Township.

Village log

THURSDAY

-7:58 p.m.: threat or harassment. Deputies responded to a threats or harassment report in the 100 block of North Pike Street in Dinsmore Township.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-6 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 9100 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

