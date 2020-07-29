Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:29 p.m.: K9 training. Deputies conducted K9 training at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-8:20 a.m.: trash dumping. Deputies were dispatched to the 1400 block of Gearhart Road in Orange Township on the report trash was dumped.

-2:10 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report at Wilson Health on state Route 47.

TUESDAY

-7:28 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies received a report neighbors in the 4900 block of state Route 29 in Green Township were shooting guns for a while.

-6:32 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to the 19700 block of Pence Road in Perry Township on the report an ATV was stolen.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-12:54 a.m.: threats or harassment. Jackson Police responded to a threat report in the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

TUESDAY

-7:34 a.m.: threats or harassment. Fort Loramie Police responded to a threat or harassment report in the 11500 block of Eilerman Road in McLean Township.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:28 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire Department and Minster Fire responded to the report of smoke at 60 Elm St. in McLean Township.

-9:53 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of West State Street in Dinsmore Township.

TUESDAY

-10:50 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 3300 block of state Route 29 in Green Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

