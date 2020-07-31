Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-8:17 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to Hanson Pipe & PreCast on Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township on the report of a trespassing.

-1:13 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to mile marker 99 on Interstate 75 south in Franklin Township on the report of a crash.

-11:09 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted another unit in the 3500 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township.

Village log

FRIDAY

-12:26 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to near Al’s Place on South Main Street in McLean Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

THURSDAY

-10:52 a.m.: assault. Botkins Police are investigating an alleged assault.

-7:53a.m.: harassment. Jackson Center Police responded to the report of harassment in the 200 block of Robb Street in Jackson Township.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:58 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Fire and deputies responded to a crash involving a minivan and a semitrailer at County Road 25A at Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Franklin Township.

-12:33 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Brentwood Court at Greystone Lane for a medical call.

-11:58 a.m.: crash with injuries. Sidney Fire and deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at Childrens Home Road at McCloskey School Road in Orange Township.

-8:14 a.m.: fire. Lockington Fire Department and deputies responded to a fire alarm at Fort Loramie Jr/Sr High School on East Park Street.

-1:36 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and deputies responded to the 600 block of East Main Street.

THURSDAY

-11:08 p.m.: crash with injuries. Houston Rescue and Fire and deputies responded to a crash in the 4000 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township.

-8:52 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 17700 block of McCloskey School Road in Green Township.

-5:21 p.m.: stove fire. Anna Rescue, and Anna, Botkins, Jackson Center, Van Buren Township Fire Departments and deputies responded to a kitchen stove fire in the 300 block of North Fork Street in Jackson Township.

-5:20 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.

-7:02 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 3500 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

WEDNESDAY

-9:06 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire Departments responded to a fire alarm in Miami County.

-11:02 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12000 block of Brun Drive in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

