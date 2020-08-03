Police log

SUNDAY

-10:17 a.m.: theft — without consent. Anthony W. Pellman, 49, of Sidney, was arrested for theft — without consent, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and on a warrant, after police responded to a shoplifting report in progress at Walmart on Michigan Street. Pellman was taken into custody and to the Shelby County Jail after a small pursuit on his bicycle.

SATURDAY

-10:05 p.m.: theft. The theft of $50 from a bank account was reported in the 700 block of South Main Avenue. A police investigation is ongoing.

-12:47 p.m.: criminal trespass. A vehicle was reported trespassed after a note was left in it in the 900 block of Park Street.

-4:58 a.m.: criminal damaging. A Vizio TV was reported damaged in the 800 block of Foraker Avenue. The damage is set at $300.

-4:31 a.m.: domestic violence. Christopher B. Houser, 60, of Sidney, was arrested on a domestic violence charges.

-2:06 a.m.: theft. Police received a report an employment check, in the amount of $2,400, was stolen in the 600 block of Carly Lane.

FRIDAY

-4:16 p.m.: assault. Lucas Fitzgerald, 29, at large, was arrested on a warrant and was also charged with assault.

-11:17 a.m.: theft. The theft of $260 was reported in the 400 block of South West Avenue.

-1:40 p.m.: theft. A black BMX bike was reported stolen in the 500 block of Sycamore Avenue. The bike was later recovered.

-3:38 a.m.: possessing drugs. Police are investigating a drug incident in which a drug pipe, containing possible drugs, was seized.

Crashes

Brooke Gabrielle Hemsworth, 19, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 6:25 p.m.

Hemsworth was traveling northbound on Miami Avenue when she struck the rear of a parked vehicle in the 3900 block of North Miami Avenue that is owned by Scott Edgarton Landen, of Sidney.

• Carole G. Vickroy, 81, of Bradford, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:21 p.m.

Vickroy was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when she struck the rear of the stopped vehicle at the light at Kuther Road that was driven by Angelina Marie Dilullo, 20, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-6:36 a.m.: odor. Crews responded to a gas call.

-5:41 to 5:54 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

SUNDAY

–7:08 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-3:17 a.m. to 7:47 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

SATURDAY

-9:22 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-3:45 a.m. to 8:25 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.

FRIDAY

-8:19 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a structure fire call.

-11:58 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-11:34 a.m. to 10:43 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

