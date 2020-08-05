Police log

TUESDAY

-8:18 p.m.: theft. A set of keys was reported stolen in the 800 block of Foraker Avenue. A police investigation is ongoing.

-7:26 p.m.: criminal trespass. A trespassing was reported in the 300 block of East Court Street.

-7:21 p.m.: possession of drugs. Jared P. Duckro, 28, at large, was arrested on funding of drug or marijuana trafficking, and the possession of drugs and criminal tools charges.

-7:42 a.m.: theft. The theft of an Amazon package off a porch was reported in the 400 block of South Ohio Avenue.

MONDAY

-4:19 p.m.: theft. A hibiscus tree, valued at $70, was reported stolen at Little Caesar’s Pizza on Michigan Street.

-11:29 a.m.: violate protection order. A warrant was issued after police investigated a report a protection order was violated.

Crashes

Patrick A. Soder, 67, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 11:03 a.m.

Soder was backing out of a driveway in the 2200 block of Wells Road when he hit the parked vehicle facing the south across the street that is owned by Buckeye Custom, of Miamisburg.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-7:31 a.m. to 1:25 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

TUESDAY

-8:40 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.

-7:47 a.m. to 10:08 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.