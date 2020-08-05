Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-7:44 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Cardio at Darke Shelby Roads in Cynthian Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

TUESDAY

-6:37 p.m.: ATV complaint. Deputies responded to an ATV complaint in the 13000 Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Franklin Township.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-11:18 a.m.: lines down. Botkins Police responded to a report lines were cut at Debra Drive at North Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

Crashes

Edward O. Bohman, 59, of Yorkshire, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 3:10 p.m.

Bohman was traveling southbound on state Route 66 when he struck the rear of the vehicle in front of him, driven by Hope V. Martzall, 18, of Fort Loramie, as Bohman had slowed to turn into a driveway in the 7300 block of state Route 66.

• No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 5:08 a.m.

Anthony M. Opperman, 20, of Botkins, was traveling southbound on Hardin Wapakoneta Road, near the intersection of Botkins Road, when he did not see the posted stop sign due to the fog, the crash report said he told deputies. Opperman continued straight through the intersection and drove into a planted field, causing minor damage to the crops. He was able to drive his vehicle from the scene.

• Zachary Alan McIntosh, 29, of Lima, was cited with failure to yield at stop or yield sign after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 4:55 p.m.

McIntosh was stopped facing the west on Mason Road at state Route 29, then proceeded through the intersection and struck the rear bumper of a northwest vehicle on state Route 29, which had swerved to avoid the westbound vehicle driven by Evan Michael Poppelman, 19, of Anna.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-10:15 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue, Lockington and Sidney Fire Departments and deputies responded to the 10200 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

-9:53 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 9000 block of Pleiman Road in Van Buren Township.

-7:11 a.m.: medical. New Bremen Rescue responded to the 5800 block of Botkins Road in Van Buren Township.

TUESDAY

-7:07 p.m.: fire. Russia, Houston and Versailles Fire Departments, Versailles Life Squad and deputies responded to the report of a barn fire at 4555 Simon Road in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.