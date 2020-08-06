Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-1:09 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies and Fort Loramie Police responded to a one-vehicle crash in the 600 block of Wells Road in McLean Township.

-11:34 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 600 block of South Main Street.

-9:11 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to the 12700 block of Kirkwood Road in Orange Township on the report of a fraudulent title.

WEDNESDAY

-5:20 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported in the 4200 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

-5:08 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a scam report in the 2800 block of Lisa Drive in Clinton Township.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:23 p.m.: fire. New Bremen Rescue and New Knoxville Fire Department responded to the report of smoke coming from a silo at 5383 Botkins Road in Van Buren Township.

-9:56 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and deputies responded to the 10500 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

WEDNESDAY

-9 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12000 block of Brun Drive in McLean Township.

-6:48 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

-10:50 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 3300 block of state Route 29 in Green Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

