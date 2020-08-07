Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-12:33 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a threat report in the 300 block of Clay Street in Jackson Township.

-9:14 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Kirkwood Road at River Road in Orange Township on the report a vehicle crashed into a field.

-12:01 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted OSP at Patterson Halpin Road at state Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township.

THURSDAY

-3:28 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies were dispatched to the 13100 block of Luthman Road in Van Buren Township on the report of neighbor trouble.

Village log

FRIDAY

-10:11 a.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police was dispatched to the Circle K on East State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report a vehicle was hit by a tire.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-9:04 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire and deputies responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash at Botkins Road at Kettlersville Road in Van Buren Township.

-7:56 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 19700 block of state Route 274 in Jackson Township.

THURSDAY

-11:58 a.m.: crash with injuries. Maplewood Fire responded to Logan County for a crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

