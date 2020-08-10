Police log

MONDAY

-1:24 a.m.: criminal damaging. The rear windshield on a tan 2002 Buick was reported damaged in the 200 block of Franklin Avenue. The damage is set at $500.

SUNDAY

-11:54 p.m.: theft. The theft of a purple BMX bike, valued at $200, was reported in the 200 block of Maple Street.

-9:04 p.m.: criminal trespass. A trespassing was reported in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

-8:01 p.m.: theft — without consent. Police are investigating the report of the theft of a debit card in the 200 block of East Poplar Street.

-1:24 a.m.: criminal damaging. A warrant was issued after a window and its screen was reported damaged in the 500 block of East Court Street. The damage is set at $200.

SATURDAY

-8:42 a.m.: theft. Police received a report a porch balloon ornament, valued at $100, was stolen in the 500 block of South Highland Avenue.

FRIDAY

-3:35 p.m.: warrant. Alan Curtis Stephens, 39, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-3:20 p.m.: theft. The theft of of set of keys was reported stolen in the 100 block of North Highland Avenue.

-11:40 a.m.: burglary. A 60-inch Samsung TV, valued at $3,000, was reported stolen in the 200 block of Franklin Avenue.

-8:51 a.m.: warrant. Matthew P. Stansell, 54, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

THURSDAY

-8:28 p.m.: criminal damaging. A cellphone, valued at $40, was reported damaged in the 1500 block of East Court Street.

-4:13 p.m.: warrant. Debrough Jones, 41, at large, was arrested on a Miami County warrant.

-1:48 p.m.: theft. A Garmin GPS, valued at $50, and a mask were reported stolen, and and a pair of sunglasses were was damaged that were in a vehicle in the 100 block of North Highland Avenue.

WEDNESDAY

-9:59 a.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported to police.

Aug. 4

-9:59 a.m.: misuse of a credit card. A credit card was reported used without permission.

Aug. 3

-11:29 a.m.: violate protection order. William J. Hawk, 43, of Sidney, was arrested on violate protection order charges.

Crashes

Azel Zimmer, 35, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday at 7:41 p.m.

Zimmer was traveling southbound in the 200 block of South Ohio Avenue when he tried to avoid hitting an animal, the crash report said, causing his vehicle to hop the curb on the west side of the street and hit a light pole.

• Shauna Ferguson, 30, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 3:09 p.m.

Ferguson was sitting stationary at the red light facing the south on Court Street at Fourth Avenue when she let off of the break and accidentally hit the gas and struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of her that was driven by Danny New, 70, of Sidney.

• Bryan L. Sims, 29, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 10:49 p.m.

Sims pulled out traveling westbound onto North Street when he struck the passenger’s side of a northbound vehicle going through the intersection of Highland Avenue at North Street. Sims then took off on foot.

The other vehicle was driven by Darien A. McBride, 17, of Sidney.

• Maimouna M. Dia, 17, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 9:16 p.m.

Dia was traveling northbound on Wapakoneta Avenue when she attempted to turn west on West Russell Road and struck the southbound vehicle on Wapakoneta Avenue at the intersection that was driven by Jarvie D. Plotner, 60, of Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

