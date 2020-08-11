Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-1:03 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a scam report in the 3000 block of Cardo Road in Cynthian Township.

-12:34 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to Subway of Anna on East Main Street on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-12:12 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 600 block of East Main Street in Franklin Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

MONDAY

-10:10 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 7400 block of Hughes Road in Washington Township on the report of a vehicle hit a tree down in the roadway.

-9:20 to 9:28 p.m.: tree down. Dispatch received two calls of trees down.

-6:50 to 7:30 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched on two trespassing reports in the 10900 block of Little Turtle Way in Washington Township.

Village log

MONDAY

-8:12 p.m.: threats or harassment. Botkins Police responded to the 300 block of West State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of threats or harassment.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:46 p.m.: fire alarm. Anna Fire responded to Anna High School Vo Ag Building on North Second Street for a fire alarm.

-10:44 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie and Houston Rescue Squads in the 6300 block of Miami Shelby Road in Loramie Township.

-10:10 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 13700 block of Harmon Road in Franklin Township.

-7:42 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.

-6:42 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 2300 block of Riverside Drive in Salem Township.

MONDAY

-7:51 p.m.: fire alarm. Botkins Fire and Police responded to Agrana Fruits US on County Road 25A for a fire alarm.

-4:31 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-4:19 p.m.: fire. Houston Rescue, Lockington, Port Jefferson and Sidney Fire Departments and deputies were dispatched to 3303 Chief Tarkee Court in Washington Township on the report a dryer was on fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

