Police log

THURSDAY

-5:40 p.m.: theft. The theft of three loads of wet laundry, valued at $100, was reported stolen at Coin Laundry on Michigan Street.

-4:31 p.m.: criminal trespass. A trespassing was reported at a property in the 200 block of East North Street.

-1:51 a.m.: violate protection order. Police are investigating a report a protection order was violated.

WEDNESDAY

-10:07 p.m.: burglary. Police are investigating a burglary report in which a new queen size mattress and a mini bike/scooter were stolen.

-11:36 a.m.: violate protection order. Police are investigating a report a protection order was violated.

Aug. 8

-2:22 p.m.: theft — without consent. Police are investigating a report merchandise was stolen at the Karoc Marathon gas station on West Hoewisher Road.

Aug. 7

-9:09 a.m.: burglary. Police received a burglary report in the 100 block of South Pomeroy Avenue.

Crashes

Joseph H. Honeycutt, 36, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at private drive after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 8:19 a.m.

Honeycutt pulled southbound from Kroger’s drive onto the south side of Michigan Street when he hit the eastbound vehicle on Michigan Street that was driven by Anthony R. Ritter, 48, of Vandalia.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:15 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

THURSDAY

–12:34 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-8:21 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-5:34 a.m. to 10:49 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

WEDNESDAY

-7:14 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a structure fire.

-11:32 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a false fire alarm.

-12:31 a.m. to 11:27 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.

TUESDAY

-9:25 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-7:55 to 8:55 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-8:37 a.m. to 11:56 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 18 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

