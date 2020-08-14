Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-3:09 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to the 17500 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Salem Township on a report of the theft of money.

WEDNESDAY

-11:09 p.m.: fireworks. Deputies responded to the report of fireworks in the 4600 block of Cardo Road in Cynthian Township.

-6:33 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a report a man was at the Riverside Carryout on Riverside Drive in Clinton Township with a gun and was trying to leave.

Village log

FRIDAY

-11:40 p.m.: loud music. Botkins Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Meadow Drive in Dinsmore Township on the report of loud music/party.

THURSDAY

-7:13 p.m.: threats or harassment. Fort Loramie Police responded the 100 block of Woodland Drive on the report of a threatening or harassing text message.

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, Aug.8, at 7:02 p.m.

Derek S. Bertke, 19, of Minster, was traveling westbound on Wells Road when he got over to the right, as he crested the road, for an eastbound vehicle but began to get pulled into the ditch and he over corrected to the left. He then went off the north side of the roadway, over corrected again and went off the south side of the roadway, and hit the embankment before coming to a stop in the ditch on the north side of the roadway.

• Madilyn E. Shannon, 15, of Kettlersville, was cited with reckless operation after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, Aug.8, at 6:51 p.m.

Madilyn was facing the south and backing westbound out of a parking space in front of a property in the 16600 block of Kettlersville Road and accelerated rapidly when she backed over the side walk and struck a building on the property.

• Christian Xavier Klinker,19, of Anna, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, Aug.8, at 10:09 a.m.

Klinker was traveling northbound on Lochard Road when a raccoon ran onto the roadway, he told deputies, which caused him to swerve to avoid it and lose control of his vehicle, go across the roadway and hit a mailbox in the 12200 block of Lochard Road before going into a corn field of the west side of the roadway.

• No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Friday, Aug. 7, at 9:04 a.m.

Kathy S. Williams, 70, of Wapakoneta, was traveling southbound on Kettlersville Road when she drove through the intersection and the stop sign in Botkins Road, where there is a slight jog in the road to the west. She missed the jog and drove into the deep ditch, turned the vehicle over onto its side and came to a rest on its top.

Williams told deputies she had a lot of worry on her mind, causing her to miss the stop sign at the intersection. She was trapped in her vehicle and was freed by the Van Buren Fire Department with no injuries. She was then transported to a sick family member’s house down the road, which is where she was headed right before the crash.

Her silver 2003 Chrysler was towed from the scene by Mayse Towing.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-11:43 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 15500 block of Shroyer Road in Jackson Township.

-8:25 a.m.: medical. Deputies and Sidney Fire responded to a call at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

THURSDAY

-10:48 p.m.: medical. Deputies and Sidney Fire responded to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

-10 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and deputies responded to the 3000 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township.

-9:14 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and deputies responded to the 2800 block of Thompon Schiff Road in Franklin Township.

-8:51 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to a medical call in Auglaize County.

-8:34 p.m.: medical. Van Buren Township Fire and Minster Life Squad responded to the 7100 block of state Route 119 in Van Buren Township.

-3:23 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 14100 block of Kirkwood Road in Orange Township.

-1:39 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 900 block of East Mason Road in Franklin Township.

-11:05 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

WEDNESDAY

-8:53 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Police responded to the report a power pole was on fire near Sharp’s Bar and Grill on Michigan Street in Turtle Creek Township.

-4:39 p.m.: medical. Deputies and Sidney Fire responded to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

