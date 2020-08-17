Police log

MONDAY

-1:12 a.m.: domestic violence. Police are investigating a domestic incident.

-4:56 p.m.: domestic violence. Franklin Johnson, 66, of Sidney, was served a summons for domestic violence charges.

-4:19 p.m.: criminal damaging. A rose bush and two porcelain rabbits, valued at $30, were reported damaged in the 1000 block of Apple Blossom Lane.

SUNDAY

-4:31 p.m.: theft. The theft of two white, 62-inch Dixon lawnmowers, valued at $300, was reported in the 900 block of Spruce Avenue.

-3:26 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Police are investigating a disorderly incident in the 300 block of Monroe Street.

-11:35 a.m.: assault. Leber B. Velasquez, 38, of Sidney, was arrested on assault charges.

Crashes

Jason Mark Nation, 46, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 12:15 a.m.

Nation was traveling westbound on West Bennett Street when he hit a parked vehicle, causing damage to the vehicle’s mirror.

The parked vehicle is owned by John H. Sherman, of Sidney.

• Tabatha Werling, 32, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 10:56 a.m.

Werling was facing the north in the 2500 block of Apache Drive when she stopped, backed up to talk to someone, and struck the vehicle behind her that was driven by Anna Jackson, 84, of Sidney.

• An 11-year-old was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control after hitting two parked vehicles on Friday at 3:33 p.m.

The juvenile was traveling eastbound in the 200 block of Williams Street when the child hit the left sides of two parked vehicles, one owned by Amanda Davidson, of Sidney, and the other owned by James King, of Sidney.

• Pamela S. Nicodemus, 71, of Piqua, was cited with operating a vehicle at stop after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 12:03 p.m.

Nicodemus pulled westbound through the intersection on Highland Avenue at North Street when she struck a northbound vehicle going through the intersection on North Street that was driven by Andrea M. Hughes, 16, of Sidney.

• Timothy A. Rinehart, 20, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at private drive after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 11:40 a.m.

Rinehart pulled out of the Clark gas station on West Court Street onto South West Avenue when he failed to see and struck the northbound vehicle on West Avenue that was driven by Pamela J. Allen, 76, of Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

