Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-9:46 a.m.: trash dumping. Deputies were dispatched on the report ashes were dumped in the 10400 block of Seminole Trail in Washington Township.

-8:52 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies responded to the 9200 block of Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township.

MONDAY

-1:33 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 2200 block of West Russell Road in Clinton Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-11:39 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 13000 block of Lochard Road in Franklin Township on the report a vehicle backed into another vehicle.

-11:08 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched on the report a bullet hole was found in a window in the 1000 block of South Kuther Road in Clinton Township.

SUNDAY

-9:29 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a harassment report at Speedway on East Main Street.

-8:25 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 10900 block of Commanche Drive in Washington Township on the report a vehicle backed into another vehicle.

-6:32 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township on the report a car has not been returned to the owner.

Village log

TUESDAY

-11:09 p.m.: burglary in progress. Botkins Police and deputies responded to the report of a burglary in progress in the 100 block North Pike Street in Dinsmore.

MONDAY

-9:35 a.m.: pursuit. Botkins Police engaged in a pursuit with a blue Charger headed westbound on Botkins Road at the corporate limits in Dinsmore Township.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-7:29 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie and Rescue Squads responded to the 4900 block of state Route 66 in Loramie Township.

-7:10 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 10800 block of Little Turtle Way in Washington Township.

-4:03 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire and deputies responded to the 11600 block of Ailes Road in Salem Township.

MONDAY

-2:56 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12500 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

-2:12 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 3100 block of Kaiser Road in Cynthian Township.

-12:18 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township responded to the 7900 block of Wells Road in Van Buren Township.

-noon: odor. Botkins Fire responded to mile marker 101 on Interstate 75 north on the report of a gas odor in the area.

-9:38 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Mister Life Squad and Van Buren Township responded to the 13100 block of Luthman Road in Van Buren Township.

-9:38 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 9600 block of Baker Road in Salem Township.

-4:15 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 500 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Township.

-12:11 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12100 block of Granville Avenue in Cynthian Township.

SUNDAY

-4:23 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 10700 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

-4:19 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of Emerald Court.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

