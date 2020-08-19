Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-11:06 a.m.: K9 training. Deputies conducted K9 training at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-9:01 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to the 21600 block of Miami Shelby Road in Green Township.

-2:01 a.m.: burglary in progress. Deputies responded to the 1300 block of Gearhart Road in Orange Township on the report someone was trying to get into the back door of a residence.

TUESDAY

-9:58 p.m.: assault. Deputies are investigating an alleged assault.

-6:56 to 9:33 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to two calls at a property in the 100 block of West Canal Street in Salem Township on the report of a trespassing.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:04 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 10600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-7:10 a.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire Department responded to the report of a fire at state Route 274 at Pasco Montra Road in Jackson Township.

TUESDAY

-10:19 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 18300 block of Herring Road in Salem Township.

-3:22 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of North Pike Street in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

