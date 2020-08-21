Police log

THURSDAY

-5:02 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported in the 100 block of South Wilkinson Avenue.

-11 a.m.: warrant. Starla Re Dawn Michelle Johnson, 19, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

WEDNESDAY

-4:54 p.m.: driving under the influence. Trevor P. Chase, 21, of Sidney, was arrested for OVI, and Griffin R. Davis, 20, of Sidney, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Crashes

Jessica Martina Scott, 28, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 1:55 p.m.

Scott pulled northbound at the red light on South Vandemark at Michigan Street when she hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of her that was driven by Alice Faye Lewis, 75, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-7:41 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

–4:56 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-11:19 a.m. to 9:15 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

