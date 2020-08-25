Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-11:23 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report storage units at Storage Express on Riverside Drive in Clinton Township were broken into in the past.

-10:27 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to mile marker 96 on Interstate 75 south on the report a vehicle’s windshield was damaged by flying debris.

-7:18 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to the 16500 block of Mason Road in Salem Township on the report of a stolen vehicle.

-2:33 a.m.: loud music. Deputies responded to the report of loud music in the 10900 block of Little Turtle Way in Washington Township.

MONDAY

-2:59 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report in the 11500 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township.

-2:55 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 2500 block of Fessler Buxton Road in Loramie Township on the report a semi crashed onto its side.

-9:39 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist another unit at Speedway on East Main Street.

-5:57 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to the 5900 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township on the report of a stolen vehicle.

-4:59 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report in the 500 block of Elizabeth Court in McLean Township.

SUNDAY

-4:23 p.m.: fight. Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of state Route 47A in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a fight.

SATURDAY

-6:17 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies took a stolen vehicle report at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

Village log

TUESDAY

-9:12 a.m.: theft. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to the 4200 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township on the report of the past theft from a vehicle.

MONDAY

-2:43 p.m.: theft. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to the 10900 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township on the report items were stolen from a vehicle the previous night.

-1:58 p.m.: theft. Botkins Police was dispatched to the Budget Host Inn on East State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a theft from a room.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-9:35 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 6000 block of state Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

-6:56 a.m.: fire. Anna Rescue and Fire and Botkins, Jackson Center, New Knoxville and Van Buren Fire Departments and deputies responded to the 8700 block of state Route 274 in Van Buren Township on the report of a structure fire.

MONDAY

-11:16 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Fire and Police responded to the 200 block of West Walnut Street in Dinsmore Township.

-2:14 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Sidney and Port Jefferson Fire Departments and deputies responded to the 1800 block of Dingman Slagle Road in Perry Township.

-1:20 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police and Fire responded to mile marker 102 on Interstate 75 on the report of a single-vehicle crash.

-8:18 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Jerry Drive in Jackson Township.

SUNDAY

-2:14 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and deputies responded to the 16100 block of Kirkwood Road in Orange Township.

-1:43 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Fire and deputies responded to the 400 block of Shannon Drive in Dinsmore Township.

-11:28 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12200 block of Short Drive in McLean Township.

-7:52 a.m.: fire. Houston Rescue and Fire and Lockington, Fort Jefferson and Sidney Fire Departments and deputies responded to the 10700 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township on the report of a structure fire.

-5:24 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and deputies responded to the 13800 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Jackson Township.

-12:46 a.m.: medical. Deputies responded to the 800 block of Riverside Drive in Clinton Township.

SATURDAY

-10:40 p.m.: medical. Van Buren Township Fire and New Bremen Rescue responded to the 16800 block of state Route 29 in Van Buren Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

