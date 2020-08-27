Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-8:25 p.m.: drunk. Deputies responded to a campsite at Camp QTokee on state Route 29 in Franklin Township on the report an intoxicated female tried to get into a vehicle and drive.

-5:45 p.m.: vandalism. A residence, its sidewalk and outdoor furniture was reported spray painted in the 18500 block of McCloskey School Road in Green Township.

-5:12 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report in the 100 block of North Pike Street in Dinsmore Township.

-3:15 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist other unit in Miami County.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-9:31 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 1000 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-9:56 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie and Houston Rescue Squads responded to the 4700 block of Stoker Road in Loramie Township.

-6:05 a.m.: crash with injuries. Van Buren Township and New Bremen Fire Departments and deputies responded to the 16000 block of state Route 29 of Van Buren Township on the report a vehicle crashed into a corn field.

WEDNESDAY

-9:02 p.m.: medical. Deputies and Sidney Fire responded to a medical call at the Sheriff’s Office.

-7:06 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 18100 block of Herring Road in Salem Township.

-6:51 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-4:42 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

-4:10 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 10700 block of Lochard Road in Salem Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

