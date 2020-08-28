Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-1:56 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report a car flipped in the 9000 block of Cisco Road at Turtle Creek Township.

-1:1a a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a threat report at a residence in the 8400 block of Houston Road in Washington Township.

THURSDAY

-8:28 p.m.: investigate complain. Deputies responded to a report gun shots were heard in the 100 block of Barr Drive in Clinton Township.

Crash

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 10:54 a.m.

Keith W. Huggins, 60, Botkins, was operating a motorcycle southbound on Reineke Schipper Road when he stopped at the stop sign at state Route 274 and then when turning west onto state Route 274, he told deputies, an eastbound semitrailer went left of center. Huggins said he thought he was going to be hit by the semi and laid his bike down onto its side. The semi was unable to be located.

• No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on at Monday at 2:55 p.m.

Jeffrey C. Marbaugh 51, of Coldwater, was traveling eastbound on Fessler Buxton Road when he pulled over for a passing westbound vehicle, but his trailer went too far off the roadway and pulled the tractor into the ditch. The semitrailer then tipped over in a field and landed on its passenger side.

Marbaugh’s white 2009 Peterbilt was towed away by Jackson’s Garage.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:33 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 6800 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-12:46 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 6000 block of Center Street in Perry Township.

-11:49 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 8600 block of state Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township.

-11:21 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 7400 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Perry Township.

-11:21 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Fire and Police responded to the 300 block of West State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-1:45 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5500 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

THURSDAY

-10:06 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the unit block of South Main Street in McLean Township.

At 1:56 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, a Honda Accord flipped while taking some sharp turns on the 9600 block of Cisco Road. No one was injured in the crash. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_SDN082920CarFlip-1.jpg At 1:56 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, a Honda Accord flipped while taking some sharp turns on the 9600 block of Cisco Road. No one was injured in the crash. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.