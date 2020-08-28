Police log

THURSDAY

-1:32 a.m.: theft. The theft of a gas cap’s keys was reported stolen in the 200 block of West Popular Street.

WEDNESDAY

-11:09 p.m.: theft. The theft of a .22 caliber loaded magazine, valued at $15, and $10 in cash was reported stolen from a black 2016 Chevrolet while parked in the 600 block of North West Avenue.

-7:05 p.m.: theft. The theft of a Pioneer radio and two Pioneer speakers, total amount valued at $201.50, from a black 1998 Honda while parked in the 100 block of North Main Avenue.

-5:34 a.m.: theft. A grey, 26-inch mountain bike was reported stolen in the 200 block of East Court Street.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:09 to 7:49 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

THURSDAY

-11:43 a.m.: arching wires. Crews responded to a report of arching wires.

–11:20 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-3:25 to 11:39 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

