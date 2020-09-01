Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-11:30 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of the theft of service from a property in the 2800 block of Jerome Drive in Loramie Township.

-3:01 a.m.: prowlers. Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of East Main Street on the report on the report someone was knocking on the windows.

MONDAY

-11:19 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a vandalism report with a vehicle in the 13500 block of Pasco Montra Road in Jackson Township.

-5:07 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report in the 5400 block of Rangeline Road in Cynthian Township.

-4:56 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to Lake Loramie State Park on state Route 362 in McLean Township on the report of a stolen backpack.

-3:46 p.m.: scam. Deputies responded to a scam report in the 200 block of Johnston Place in Clinton Township.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-10:30 a.m.: fire. Botkins Police and Fire responded to the 400 block of West State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a vehicle fire.

-7:38 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 10600 block of Kuther Road in Turtle Creek Township.

MONDAY

-7:38 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 12800 block of Luthman Road in McLean Township.

-5:57 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 600 block of East Park Street in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

