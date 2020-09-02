Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-11:29 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to a report a vehicle was stolen from a property in the 2900 block of Fair Road in Clinton Township.

-7:05 a.m.: K9 training. Deputies conducted K9 training in the 3000 block of Schenk Road in Clinton Township.

TUESDAY

-11:23 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a harassment report at a residence in the 400 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Township.

-12:24 p.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of state Route 48 in Loramie Township on a report of a theft of property by someone known.

-8:04 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report to the 5300 block of Stoker Road in Cynthian Township on the theft of money from an account.

-4:54 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of East Main Street on the report of a trespassing

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-1:02 a.m.: theft. Anna Police responded to the 200 block of Emerald Court on the report of a scam.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:48 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Medics responded to the 10900 block of Commanche Drive in Washington Township.

-1:50 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 200 block of South Lindsey Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-11:22 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Medics responded to the 3400 block of Chickasaw Court in Washington Township.

-8:41 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Jackson Center Police and deputies responded to the 500 block of South Main Street in Jackson Township.

-8:08 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 15100 block of County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township.

-7:07 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 13200 block of Lochard Road in Franklin Township.

-12:29 a.m.: fire alarm. Jackson Center Fire responded to a fire alarm at Airstream on state Route 274.

TUESDAY

-8:44 p.m.: fire alarm. Lockington, Anna and Sidney Fire Departments responded to a fire alarm at Fairhaven County Home on Fair Road in Clinton Township.

-6:43 p.m.: fire alarm. Fletcher, Port Jefferson and Sidney Fire Departments, Perry Port Salem Rescue and deputies responded to a report of a structure fire at 5880 State Route 29 in Perry Township.

-3:04 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire Department responded to the 1200 block of Knoop Johnson Drive in Perry Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

