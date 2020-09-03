Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2:40 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to a property in the 4900 block of state Route 29 in Green Township on a report of the theft of a gun.

-12:19 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies responded to the 5300 block of Rangeline Road in Cynthian Township on a report trash had been dumped.

-10:36 a.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies were dispatched to the 9500 block of Riverview Place in Salem Township on a report a neighbor was being verbally abusive.

-9:23 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist another unit in the 14600 block of state Route 29 in Van Buren Township.

WEDNESDAY

-10:41 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of South Pike Street in Franklin Township on a report of the theft of a firearm.

-5:09 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to a report a neighbor in the 13700 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township was shooting toward to the caller’s property.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-10:28 p.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police responded to Plastipak on state Route 65 in Jackson Township on the report of a crash.

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Monday at 1:11 p.m.

George Richard Palmer, 22, of Westerville, was traveling southbound in the 7000 block of Pasco Montra Road when he failed to negotiate a curve to the right, went left of center and off the left side of the roadway before hitting a guardrail.

The light blue 2008 CR-V Honda Palmer was driving was towed from the scene by Mantor Auto.

• Jerrod Andrew Thomas, 26, of Kenton, was cited with a no operator license violation after a single-vehicle crash on Aug. 28, at 7:40 p.m.

Thomas was traveling northwest on a state Route 47 approaching a sharp curve to the north when he failed to negotiate the curve traveled left of center, and continued off the roadway before coming to a final stop.

Thomas’ passenger Chelsea Rae Spencer, 23, of Springfield, was transported by Anna Rescue to Wilson Health.

The silver 2019 Toyota Tacoma Thomas was driving was towed from the scene by Mantor.

• Joyce Rebecca Claxton, 58, of Sidney, was cited with a left of center violation after a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 28, at 4:01 p.m.

Claxton was traveling eastbound on a state Route 47 when she fell asleep, causing her vehicle to travel left of center and hit the westbound vehicle on state Route 47 that was driven by Janelle Annette Hillard, 33, of Sidney. Claxton’s vehicle then continued off the north side of the roadway and into the backyard of 6000 Hardin Wapakoneta Road, and then hit several items before coming to a stop.

Claxton was transported by Fort Loramie Rescue to Wilson Health.

The white 2012 Ford E-350 Claxton was driving was towed from the scene by Neighborhood Towing.

Hillard’s Teal 2013 Ford Escape was towed away by Mantor.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-9:51 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 1000 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-4:27 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Sidney Fire Department responded to mile marker 95 on Interstate 75 north on the report a one-vehicle crash.

-4:16 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 500 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Township.

-1:41 a.m.: leak. Anna Fire responded to mile marker 98 on I-75 north on the report a tanker truck was leaking onto the roadway.

WEDNESDAY

-8 p.m.: crash with injuries. Houston Rescue and Fire responded to the 5700 block of Smith Road in Loramie Township on the report a crash.

-4:22 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of South Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.

-3:14 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3400 block of Chickasaw Court in Washington Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

